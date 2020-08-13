Thurles RFC taking #returntorugby seriously

It has been difficult for all sporting organisations across the country to get back to their sports after Covid-19,

Thurles Rugby Club is no exception. They have worked hard over the last few weeks to bring the Club up to the standard required for a safe return to Rugby and there were many hands to help!

Once the call went out, so many Club members got together to clean and paint the Clubhouse and prepare the fields for a new season.

Once all the preparations were in place the Club completed the Safety Planning Stage and moved to the non-contact stage of Return to Rugby, as per current IRFU Guidelines and Roadmap.

As part of the implementation strategy, we appointed Janet Bourke as Club Covid-19 Safety Officer.

Together with her team of Compliance Officers, Janet will ensure the implementation of our Covid-19 policies and procedures, in line with current IRFU and HSE.

Fundraising for any community organization has had to stop in the last few months, unfortunately this money is the lifeblood of clubs and will have a huge impact on their survival, Thurles RFC is no different though we have continued with our lotto throughout the lockdown, we had a winner recently Antoin O’Brien, a long term Club Member who won 9380 euros!

The Thurles Rugby Club Split the Bucket has been running now for the past 18 months and to date we have given out approximately €30,000 with a guaranteed winner every Sunday. We’ve even had 3 people win it twice.



Two new links

We are changing the way to play on line with 2 new links so you can now get 3 for €5 or 6 for €10.

These new links are available from today and to celebrate this, we are having a “Super Split” on Sunday August 16 which will be a guaranteed €1,200 to the winner.

The new links are below and recur each week.

Split the Bucket - 1 ticket (2.00 EUR) - https://pay.superpayit.com /plan/jNK4V_8

Split the Bucket - 3 tickets (5.00 EUR) - https://pay.superpayit.com/ plan/eOU6jY8

Split the Bucket - 6 tickets (10.00 EUR) - https://pay.superpayit.com /plan/nKdk9X

You can still pick up an envelope at any of our bucket hosts around the town.

Each envelope stand will be fully stocked with new envelopes and clean pens which are yours to take away. The buckets are collected each weekend and replaced with a sanitized bucket by one of our Covid Compliance officers.

Places you can find envelopes, just pop in your €2 and you are in with a chance of winning half the pot!

O‘Dwyers Centra

Ely’s Centra Kickham Street

Ely’s Centra The Mall

Milleas Carry Out

Scanlons Newsagents

Spar

Mace, Loughtagalla

Doyle’s Corner

Premier Meats

Campion Butchers

Doran and Ryan

Millea’s Carry Out

Josie Fogarty’s

Martin Shanahans Tyres

Murphy and Ryan

Butler and Young

Runner Bean

Collab

Lanphiers

Abbey Hair

Friary Beauty

Pat the Barber

Noel Ryan

We would like to thank all of our hosts for their continued support and wish everyone good luck for the Super split , lucky winner will be picked on Sunday August 16 so get your entry in now!!

The website for Thurles Rugby Club, which has all of the links for the Split the Bucket and the lotto, is www.thurlesrfc.com