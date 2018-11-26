Presentation Thurles honoured with civic reception following sporting success

Presentation Thurles was awarded a civic reception by the Tipperary County Council in recognition of its outstanding sporting success in 2018.

This saw the school create history in becoming the first girls school to capture Camogie, Football and Soccer titles in the one year. A civic reception is the highest accolade the Council can bestow and the school was justifiably proud of this honour.

Captains Katie Ryan, Niamh Ryan and Anna Gavin collected the award on behalf of the victorious teams. Principal Marie Collins spoke of the importance of both sport and academia in our school.

Back row: Marie Collins (Principal), Cian Treacy, Grace O'Donnell, Molly O'Connor, Aoife Butler, Enya Maher, Katie Ryan, Aoibheann Clancy, Barry Ryan, Sr Fidelis Purcell, Trish O'Callaghan (Deputy Principal) Front row: Ciara Dwan, Anna Gavin, Dervla Heffernan, Rachel Sweeney, Niamh Ryan, Marie Creedon, Kate Sheridan, Casey Hennessy