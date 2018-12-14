Glowing tributes to Borrisoleigh teachers after 72 years of combined service

On Friday, November 9 the people of Borrisoleigh came together to celebrate and give thanks for the extraordinary service given to the parish by Mrs. Kay Ryan and Mrs.

Mary Butler on their retirements, as both teachers and principals of our parish schools. Kay began teaching in St. Patrick’s B.N.S. in 1983 before taking up the reins as principal in 2003.

Mary took up her position in St. Therese’s G.N.S. in 1981 before becoming principal in 2010.

The two ladies played pivotal roles in the amalgamation of the two schools in 2014 and were the driving force behind the very successful new school, Scoil Naomh Cualán.

Former pupils, parents and work colleagues gathered in the Church of the Sacred Heart for a mass of thanksgiving that was greatly enhanced by the beautiful singing of the Scoil Naomh Cualán choir and all the people from across the school community who played different roles in the liturgy.

Following mass there were a number of speakers from the community who spoke about the impact Mary and Kay made on the children of Borrisoleigh and indeed the wider parish. Their kindness, caring nature and creativity were highlighted by the speakers.

The crowd then retired to Borrisoleigh Community Centre for refreshments and reminisced about Kay and Mary's teaching careers long into the night.

The school and parish of Borrisoleigh congratulates Mary and Kay on their retirement and we all wish them a long, happy and healthy retirement.