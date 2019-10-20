Ursuline students impress at BT Young Scientist

The Ursuline was well represented at the BT Young Scientist last week with two teams entered with two very different but interesting topics.

Ellen Duggan, Sarah C. Fitzgerald and Jean Grace focused on the idea of An Automated Dispensing Unit. Their project is aimed at reducing plastic waste in supermarkets, by getting consumers to bring their own reusable containers.

They also incorporated the use of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) which identifies an RFID tag on the lid of the reusable container.

This idea is similar to that seen in the ‘Amazon Go’ stores in America, where customers can fill their trolleys and walk through scanners. The total cost is then deducted from their account with the store instead of them have to scan through each individual item. The team proposed this as a practical solution for tackling the huge problem of plastic waste.

The second team of Jade McCarthy and Eva Morrissey were entered in the Behavioural and Social Sciences Category. They conducted research into part of the RSE programme for schools. In particular they concentrated on the area of Sexual Consent and teenagers. They surveyed students in senior cycle to obtain information regarding their knowledge, skills and requirements in relation to the topic of consent.

Eva Morrisey and Jade McCarthy with Padraig Whelton and Deirdre Clune

One of their chief findings was that over a third of Senior Cycle students learn about consent from their peers. Social media was ranked as the second most popular source of information on sexual consent. They are currently working on a proposal for the NCCA taking into regard the views of students and working these suggestions into a revised RSE curriculum.

Both teams received Highly Commended awards in their separate categories.