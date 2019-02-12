Presentation Thurles teams earn coveted place at regional final of Junk Kouture

After months of sewing, drawing and designing, three teams of budding fashionistas from the Presentation Thurles have earned their place at this years Junk Kouture regional final in the University of Limerick next month.

The talented students used a variety of different mediums in their designs including medical equipment, sweet wrappers and bottle tops to create catwalk worthy outfits.

The successful teams are:

All Scrubbed Up!

Team: Aoife Dunphy, Roisin Donnelly, Sarah Curran and Bethel O'Toole.

The girls made their impressive piece using obsolete medical equipment such as biopsy valves, forceps, scissors, an old fob watch, tubes, cleaning brushes and old scrubs! The 'surgical' tray is made from scrap mdf which was sprayed with silver paint.

Pretty in Patch

Team: Erin Simpson, Roisin Kiely and Dervla Heffernan.

This group made their outfit out of unwanted clothing-they sewed all their old clothes together to make dungarees, the shoes are old crocs and the accessories are made from old sweet wrappers.

Junk n Shore

Team: Tamasin Troy, Caoimhe Craddock and Kate Johnson.

The girls decided to make their outfit based on a topical issue- pollution. Their dress is made entirely from materials that contribute to water pollution. They used bottle caps, plastic bottle, old net and cardboard.

‘We were blown away by the standard and imagination of this year’s entries, the judges have had the most difficult job since the competition has begun, to decide who should go forward to the semi-finals. We also had more entries this year, which made the decision choosing process even more challenging," explained Megan Kelly Operations Manager of Junk Kouture.

For designs that did not qualify in this round, there’s one final opportunity to make it to the semi- finals. Vote for your favourite team or design in the lifeline vote on app.junkkouture.com and the team with the most votes in each region will win a spot at the semi-finals! The lifeline vote opens on Monday, February 11 at 10am and will close on Friday, February 15.