It's fashion, darling! Tipperary designers need your vote in Junk Kouture regional final

The deadline is fast approaching for the 2019 southern regional final of Junk Kouture and the public have just a few more hours to cast their vote for their favourite design.

Designs from the Presentation Thurles, Our Lady's Templemore, Cashel Community School and Borrisokane Community College were among the lucky few who received silver tickets and their entry to the south eastern final held at the University of Limerick Concert Hall on Friday, March 8.

All regional finalists have also been entered into a public vote online which will contribute to 10 percent of their overall marks received at the final in UCH.

To vote for your favourite design simply register here.

Tickets for the live final in Limerick are now sold out.

Click here to vote for Presentation Thurles - All Scrubbed Up.

Aoife Dunphy, Roisin Donnelly, Sarah Curran and Bethel O'Toole from the Presentation Thurles made their impressive outfit using obsolete medical equipment such as biopsy valves, forceps, scissors, an old fob watch, tubes, cleaning brushes and old scrubs! The 'surgical' tray is made from scrap MDF which was sprayed with silver paint.

Click here to vote for Presentation Thurles - Pretty in Patch.

Erin Simpson, Roisin Kiely and Dervla Heffernan combined their artistic talents to create their outfit titled Pretty in Patch.

This group made their outfit out of unwanted clothing-they sewed all their old clothes together to make dungarees, the shoes are old crocs and the accessories are made from old sweet wrappers.

Click here to vote for Presentation Thurles - Junk N' Shore.

Tamasin Troy, Caoimhe Craddock and Kate Johnson from the Presentation Thurles decided to make their outfit, called Junk n Shore, based on a topical issue - pollution. Their dress is made entirely from materials that contribute to water pollution. They used bottle caps, plastic bottle, old net and cardboard.

Click here to vote for Cashel Community School - Cereal Killer.

Éabha Carroll and Aisling Bourke are the team behind Cashel Community schools entry Cereal Killer modelled by Jessie Horgan. The costume had a breakfast theme and was constructed using a variety of breakfast cereal boxes, the caps of various milk and juices cartons as well as coffee pods. Their costume warns of the dangers of the high levels of sugar in breakfast foodstuffs.

Click here to vote for Cashel Community School - What a Catch.

Cashel Community School has entered the Junk Kouture competition for the second year running. The costume entry entitled What a Catch was created by Jennifer Phelan and Fiona McEniry with Edel Walsh as the model. It was constructed using a variety of seashells and discarded fishing nets.

Click here to vote for Our Lady's Templemore - Bling a Ring.

Katie Cribbin, Leah Walsh and Laura Fogarty will represent Our Lady’s with their design Bling a Ring. Their piece is created using can rings they collected from pubs and recycling centers, biodegradable facial wipes, an old curtain from home, coloured fabric and old clothes collected from charity shops.

Click here to vote for Rockwell College - Bloom.

Rockwell's Aoife Leahy, Siobhan Whelan, Lucy Holohan and Katelyn Drohan qualified for the regional finals of Junk Kouture. The girls spent the past 10 weeks in preparation for this competition, designing and modifying the outfit many times. The dress is made from old tights and the flowers are a design from recycled paper.

Click here to vote for Borrisokane Community College - Biometric.

Biometric made and modelled by Borrisokane College student Leah Madden. Leah's design is based on medicine and maths. Her geometric outfit is made from recycled medicine boxes and packaging from a pharmaceutical company. She incorporated strong shapes, lines and colours to emphasize the power and dynamism of our medical industry.

Click here to vote for Borrisokane Community College - Ophelia.

Ophelia - made and modelled by Borrisokane Community College student Hannah Coffey. Hannah's design was inspired by the storm Ophelia. She hand embroidered over 200 leaves made from old cushions and curtains. The majestic sleeve represents all the layers and colours associated with weather maps during a storm.

Click here to vote for the Ursuline - Lean Cuisine.

Plastic pollution of the world’s oceans was the theme for Lean Cuisine. Aoife Qian, Eve Corbett and Katie McCarthy who used waste products from the catering industry to highlight how much plastic is used and discarded daily. They incorporated bottle caps, plastic cutlery, 1300 aluminum containers and food nets to produce a fashionable ensemble.

Click here to vote Ursuline - A Shoulder to Crayon.

Nora Brennan, Caitlin Power and Cora Norton used over 15,000 bits of old erasers, along with crayons, markers and crushed pens to design the stunning piece A Shoulder to Crayon. The metallic grey hue of the peplum top contrasts with the collage patterned pants. The cotton filament inside coloured markers has been imaginatively used to create a furry, flared finish to the trousers.

Click here to vote for the Ursuline - Disconnected.

Disconnected is a midi dress made from 1,500 metres of wire. The metal thread was painstakingly knitted and crocheted together in a colour block of standout red, yellow and blue. Designers, Jessica Dunne, Grainne Quinlan and Orla McLoughlin from the Ursuline wanted to show that even though technology has revolutionised life in the modern age everyone is still connected.