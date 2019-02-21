Our Lady's Templemore student’s council raise money to support local cancer care

German Club

Over the past three weeks TY German students along with their teacher Ms Emily Bergin have held a German club for pupils of 5th and 6th class from neighbouring primary schools. The club is a huge success. The pupils are loving the introduction to both the German and Chinese language and culture. Transition year German students help teach the students basic vocabulary and lots of themes from Fußball to Weihnachten.

Cancer Fundraiser

Pictured is Dorothy Bradish accepting a cheque from Ben Collins on behalf of Our Lady’s student’s council. The student’s council raised money at our Christmas fun day to support local cancer care. Included in the picture above are Kate Fogarty, Rachel Burke, Ms Alice Cooney.

Chinese

On Tuesday, February 12 our Transition Year Students got the chance to experience genuine Chinese culture and traditions after lunch. Our Chinese teacher Charles along with two accompanying Chinese teachers played some beautiful Chinese musical instruments, sang Chinese songs, illustrated Chinese Calligraphy as well as the old tradition that is paper cutting. We would like to thank Charles and the accompanying teachers, Lille and Annie, for their time.