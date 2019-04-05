Society of St Vincent de Paul celebrates the work of young volunteers from Tipperary

Pictured above Students from Nenagh College with SVP Mid-West Regional President John Lupton, their teacher Ms Catherine O’Keeffe and SVP Youth Development Officer Ivana Kolic

Last week the Society of St Vincent de Paul Mid-West hosted the annual Young SVP Day showcasing and celebrating the work of their young volunteers.

Young SVP is a youth development programme which aims to provide opportunities for young people to engage in social action in their own communities, encouraging personal and social development.

The programme is in its third year in the Mid-West Region, and it has grown so much that there’s already 32 groups from Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Offaly taking part, with nearly 400 students attending the yearly event which this year took place in Treacy’s West County Hotel in Ennis, Co. Clare.

The day was a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge all the young people in our communities who selflessly give of their time and talents to help others through the Young SVP programme.

During the day, the young volunteers not only inspired each other, but also had a chance to interact with SVP volunteers and hear from a guest speaker Noel Keating on the topic of spirituality and meditation. We looked at what inspires us to do good, and at one stage nearly 400 people in the room tried to meditate together, which one must acknowledge is a challenge!

We have much to be proud of in Co. Tipperary, as we had groups representing all parts of our county.

The group from Nenagh College continued their hard work again this year. Their group has grown and is now planning a donation drive to support Vincent’s shops in Nenagh. If you’re planning some spring cleaning over the next few week, do support their efforts, as the proceeds will go back into the local community to those who for various reasons find themselves in need.

Presentation Secondary School from Ballingarry have been hard at work all year, organising the Giving Tree to provide Christmas presents to their community. They also wanted to reach out to the elderly and organised a tea and coffee morning in their school which was a huge success.

Presentation Secondary School from Clonmel has been running a food appeal and supporting SVP for many years. Their conference continued strong this year again, and they decided to do an education project about wellbeing.

CBS Highschool Clonmel continued with their traditional Christmas food appeal this year. They also organised a soccer tournament in school in aid of SVP. Afterwards they teamed up with Loreto Secondary School for a project that combined both fundraising and education.

Loreto Secondary School Clonmel linked in with their local SVP to support the Giving Tree and make sure no child goes without at Christmas.

Gaelcholaiste Cheitinn has been doing great work all year. They too joined the Giving Tree appeal at Christmas in aid of children in their local community.

Edmund Rice College from Carrick on Suir once again supported the SVP Food Appeal at Christmas.

During the day the students were also joined by SVP members who were impressed and inspired by all the work that has been done already.

As the event was organised mid-year, there is still plenty of time for all groups to build on existing or work on new projects, as well as for other groups to come on board if they are interested.

For more information on the Young SVP Programme, please contact our Youth Development Officer – Ivana Kolic on 085 253 9696 or ivana.kolic@svp.ie