Templemore students explore sights and sounds of Shanghai

Over the Easter break, four lucky transition year students from Our Lady’s Secondary School Templemore were given the opportunity to attend a ten day Easter Chinese Language Camp in Shanghai University in China.

The students who were chosen to attend the camp were Shane Ryan, May Farmaz Moloughney, Paddy Ryan and Aoife Shelly. The group were accompanied by their teachers Ms. Yvonne Meade and Ms. Mary Byrne.

The Easter Camp ran from April 12 to 26 and welcomed 108 students from across Ireland to sample Chinese culture. The programme was sponsored by the Confucius Institute at UCC.

The students enjoyed an extensive trip which included Chinese, Tai Ji and calligraphy lessons in the morning time. In the afternoon, excursions and day trips were organised for the students to immerse themselves into the Chinese culture.

Day trips included visiting the Ancient Water City, the West Lake in Hangzou, the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, a boat cruise down the Hangzou river, an acrobatics show, a two day trip to neighbouring cities Suzhou and Hangzhou and a day trip to the ancient town of Zhujiajiao.

The students really immersed themselves into the Chinese culture and even put on a talent show for the Chinese students where they performed Irish jigs and reels and traditional Irish songs. The Chinese students were enthralled and repaid the favour with an array of traditional Chinese music and a calligraphy lesson.

This was a once in a lifetime trip for these students and one that they will speak about for many years to come. This trip was organised to strengthen Irish and Chinese relations in Ireland.

This is the first year of Our Lady’s Secondary School’s involvement in the Easter Chinese Language Camp Programme in Shanghai and will certainly not be the last.