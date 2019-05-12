Ursuline students display their camogie skills at Mallow blitz

First year camogie players made the trip to Cork on Wednesday, May 8 to compete in the Munster Blitz in Mallow.

The Ursuline side got off to a winning start when their first team beat Blarney however Cashel and Laurel Hill proved to be more of a challenge in this group.

The second team reached the semi-final stage beating Borrisokane and Fermoy in their group games. This saw them qualify from their group games for the semi-final but they lost to Middleton by a single point.

A great day out was had by all the girls and there was some fabulous displays of skill and grit by all who participated.

The school wish to thank their camogie coaches Ms O’Friel and Ms Hogan for all their hard work and effort.