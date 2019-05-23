Talented Tipperary students win Texaco awards

Three Tipperary students have been presented with top awards in this year’s 65th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Alice Duhig (12), from St. Mary's Secondary School, Newport, won a Special Merit Award in the Competition. She was presented with her award by Chairman of the judging panel, Professor Gary Granville and James Twohig, Director Ireland Operations at Valero.

Other Tipperary winners, both of whom received Special Merit Awards at a ceremony held in Enfield recently, were Evan Phelan (17), from CBS High School, Clonmel and Chloe Egan (14), from Borrisokane Community College.

Evan Phelan (17), from CBS High School, Clonmel, pictured with Chairman of the judging panel, Professor Gary Granville and James Twohig, Director Ireland Operations at Valero

Chloe Egan (14), from Borrisokane Community College, pictured with Chairman of the judging panel, Professor Gary Granville and James Twohig, Director Ireland Operations at Valero