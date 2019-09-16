Tipperary schools helping to create entrepreneurs

A major survey showing the aspiration of 11 and 12 year old's who had participated in a classroom business has revealed that 61 percent of Tipperary children have high aspirations to become entrepreneurs in the future.

The survey revealed that 69 percent of girls and 54 percent of boys in the county expressed an interest in being entrepreneurs when they grow up.

Across the 26 counties surveyed, 60 percent of eleven and twelve-year-old Irish children say that they would like to be an entrepreneur in the future, according to the survey of 8,000 children who spent 12-16 weeks creating classroom businesses on the Junior Entrepreneur Programme in 2019.

Sixty percent of girls (across all counties surveyed) indicated that they would choose entrepreneurship as their career, according to the study while fifty-three percent of boys reported that they would consider entrepreneurship as a career in the future.

The survey is one of the largest ever known to have been undertaken in Irish primary schools. Children wrote their responses on their Junior Entrepreneur Class workbooks.

Figures also showed that ninety-six percent of pupils responded that they enjoyed working in a team during their JEP experience and 99 percent indicated that they enjoyed becoming classroom entrepreneurs on the programme. Every child put forward their own idea for the classroom business and a shortlist of ideas are pitched to 'Dragons' from their local community, selecting one business idea which the whole class gets behind.

During the programme, children in 700 classes were mentored by local entrepreneurs from their communities. Every one of the children involved invested in their classroom business and was rewarded with a share of the profits from successful businesses.

The children invested their own money to launch the classroom businesses which had sales of €320,264 in 2019 producing a net profit of €198,215. A total of 67,000 children have taken part in the programme since it was launched in 2010.

Signup has now opened for the 2020 Junior Entrepreneur Programme, which is free of charge to pupils and schools. Teachers can can up at www.juniorentrepreneur.ie until October 4.