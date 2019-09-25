Pres Thurles’ Aoibheann stars on U17 Irish soccer squad

Presentation Thurles Transition Year student Aoibheann Clancy travelled to Lithuania last week as a member of the Irish under-17 Soccer team for their European Qualifying matches against Albania, Lithuania and Greece.

Aoibheann scored in each of the three games, helping Ireland to secure qualification for the next round.

Well done Aoibheann.

Sixth Year Ecology Trip

Our sixth year Biology students enjoyed a trip to Fota Wildlife Park to carry out a comprehensive ecology study of a Grassland ecosystem for their Leaving Certificate.

The girls identified various flora and fauna in their habitats, recorded abiotic factors using light and pH meters, hygrometers and gradiometers.

Qualitative and quantitative surveys of the grassland were also carried out. Agricultural Science students carried out similar field work in Clocannon Biofarm. Good weather on the day kept spirits high while completing all tasks.