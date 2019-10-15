Top marks for Junior Cert students at Cashel Community School

Friday, October 4 was a very significant day in the lives of Cashel Community School Junior Cycle class of 2019. The late release of these results and the rationale behind this decision has been well documented.

That said, on the day many students approached the school with both excitement and trepidation. Students had the opportunity to meet their classmates in the school lobby while waiting for their individual envelopes. Results were greeted with screams of joy, laughter and in some cases relief as students jumped celebrated with their peers.

Although there were extremely high results by certain students, staff commented on how all students reached their potential and this will certainly give them confidence going forward.

It was marvellous to see the delight and sheer happiness of those young people as they received the results of all their efforts.

A new grading system for some subjects means the number of students receiving top marks in the Junior Cycle Exams plummeted, but 19 students still opened their results on Friday to find they had achieved the best possible set of results. One student whom the new system didn't affect was Emily Coleman.

Emily, pictured, received the top mark possible in all 11 subjects.

Principal Mr Gallagher paid a special tribute to Emily who achieved straight A’s and Distinctions in all her subjects, this by any standard is a phenomenal achievement.

Cashel Community School would like to congratulate the students who completed their Junior Certificate programme this year. The students were rewarded for all their hard work and efforts during the last three years.

Principal, John Gallagher, paid tribute to the committed teachers, guidance counsellors, SNAs and ancillary staff in the School and acknowledged the support the school receives from the parents in their collective efforts to constantly promote excellence and a good work ethic in Cashel Community School.

Deputy principal for the junior years Mr Murray said that “there were some tremendous results, however we in Cashel Community School believe that success comes in many forms . Whilst acknowledging the outstanding achievements of those pupils who scored very well in the Junior Certificate, we also recognise and applaud the excellent achievements of the many students who fulfilled their potential”.

Finally, we look forward to seeing our students build on these results as they progress into the senior cycle and beyond.