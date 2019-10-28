Thurles Presentation students are Nashville bound this week

A party of forty seven students and six teachers from the Presentation Secondary School departed Thurles in the early hours of Thursday morning for the delights of Nashville, Tennessee in the USA.

The week long trip of a lifetime for members of the Pres Singers, the school orchestra, Irish dancers, traditional group and teachers, including Principal Marie Collins and Deputy Principal Patricia O'Callaghan, came about following the forging of links with the Volunteer State Community College in Tennessee.

The group from Presentation, Thurles will perform at four different venues during their stay and will bring numbers such as Mo Ghile Mear, Marino Waltz, Slievenamon, some traditional music pieces and poetry to the US audiences.

They will visit many of the big local tourist hotspots including the General Jackson Showboat; the Country Music Hall of Fame; the Wild Horse Saloon; Ryman Auditorium - the Mother Church of country music; The Hermitage, home of President Andrew Jackson; and the Pope John Paul II School.

“It will be a very full itinerary indeed and the girls are all really looking forward to it now. We have been so busy here with our school show Seussical over the last week and it's only now that the excitement is really building for Tennessee,” Principal Marie Collins told The Tipperary Star - a lot of the girls travelling were on stage last week for the annual musical which was another great success.

The links were forged through Jonathan Espey, who is linked to the Volunteer State Community College. He, and visitors from the college have been in Thurles on a number of occasions and have visited the Presentation to engage with the students and staff alike. The links have been strengthened as recently as June last when they were in Thurles again and now the fleadh agus failte will be returned 100 fold when the Thurles party arrives in Tennessee.

The Pres girls have had plenty of opportunity to rehearse for their performances in Nashville as they took to the stage for the opening of the Ceist conference for Principals and Deputy Principals recently, and also performed in MIC, St Patrick's College in Thurles as part of Culture Night.

“A lot of work has gone into planning this trip of a lifetime and we are so fortunate that so many of our students wanted to go and have been working towards it for so long now. It's a big deal bringing so many, so far, but it is a challenge that we have really embraced and it will be an extraordinary experience for everyone concerned,” Marie Collins said.

The girls will return to Thurles on Wednesday next having had their horizons broadened considerably - a very different form of education for them all.