Tipperary students to take part in Creative Schools Week

All this week children and young people will celebrate Ireland’s first ever ‘Creative Schools Week’ with a programme of one-day flagship events in venues around the country.

Three-hundred schools from across Ireland, including St. Marys Central NS Killenaule and Powerscourt NS Clonmel will be among those to take part in the Arts Council supported programme which aims to put creativity at the centre of the life of every child in every school.

A special flagship event in Triskel Arts Centre, Cork on Tuesday, November 5 will celebrate the work of students from Tipperary, Cork and Kerry.

Almost 4,000 primary, post-primary schools and Youthreach centres have been invited to participate in the week of celebrations. Creative Schools Week takes place from Monday, November 4 to Friday, November 8.