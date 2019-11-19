CBS Thurles are crowned 2019 Croke Cup champions

Congratulations to our under-15 hurlers on being crowned Croke Cup champions following their 2-16 to 3-9 victory over Cashel last Tuesday, 12 November in Clonoulty. Evan Callanan scored the goals, one in each half, while Daniel Rossiter got some very important scores and Joe Egan was accurate from frees. James Doyle was impressive at midfield while the entire back line performed well and the team was ably captained by Eoin O’Connell.

Basketball

Last week was a good one for our basketball squads. On Monday the under-16s progressed to the semi-finals of the South East Boys League courtesy of a 64-19 victory over Waterpark College. Oisin Dwan, Sean O’Dwyer and Sean Og Leahy were among the many players who impressed on the day. A very tight win over High School Clonmel on Wednesday saw the senior basketball panel reach the league final. David Sherman, Blaine Carroll, Connor Whitehead and Liam Kenny all performed well. The 16s will now play Ard Scoil na Mara, Tramore in the semi-final while the 19s will play either Waterpark College or Kilkenny CBS in their final.

Harty Cup

Well done to the Harty Cup hurlers who kept up their winning start to the campaign with a 2-28 to 0-13 win over John the Baptist, Hospital on Wednesday 6 November. Next up is Nenagh CBS this Wednesday, 20 November.

Concern Debating

Despite performing very well, our Concern Debating team failed to oppose the motion that ‘ The EU Needs An Army’ against a very impressive Kilkenny CBS team on Monday 11 November. The team was captained by Emmet Fogarty and also consisted of Cillian O’Connor, Adam Tracey and Jack O’Mara. The team will now have to win their final two debates to be in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.