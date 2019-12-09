All Ireland Futsal Glory for Presentation Thurles

Pres Thurles created a little bit of history on Thursday last as they became the first girls school from Tipperary to win a national Futsal title.

Having captured the County title in early September without conceding a goal and subsequently adding the Munster title with five wins from six games the Thurles girls headed into the National decider in the WIT arena full of hope.

First up was a date with the Connacht champions Manorhamilton.

The Thurles girls trailed one nil at the interval and suddenly the all Ireland dream was turning into a nightmare. However this group of girls are nothing if not resilient and a stunning second half display saw captain Grace Flanagan fire home four unanswered goals to record a stunning victory.

Leinster champions and tournament favourites Pres Wexford had recorded a three nil victory in their opening game with Ulsters Buncrana and the two unbeaten sides met in game two.

The Pres girls don't do the underdog tag and in trademark fashion flew out of the blocks and pinned the Wexford girls back.

Once again Grace Flanagan provided the opening goal with a stunning strike. The Pres girls immediately sat back into a defensive shape and frustrated their Leinster opponents thanks to dominant performances from Emer Dwan, Ciara Shelly, Caitlin Shelly and Amy Reddan.

The Pres girls held on to set up a title decider in the final game with Ulster champions Buncrana.

The Thurles girls now had All Ireland glory and a shot at history firmly in their sights and were never going to relinquish the opportunity.

Grace Flanagan once again opened the scoring, Buncrana immediately fired back but Pres striker Ella Coppinger fired home two goals in as many minutes to secure the title.

Lucy Callanan, Laragh Griffin and Victoria Cantwell worked tirelessly throughout the contest.

Sarah Byrne and Rhea Sweeney both went close to adding a fourth goal.

Blathnaid Lloyd provided energy and fresh legs to drive the Thurles girls forward in the final stages to secure the victory and a remarkable third soccer All Ireland title for Pres Thurles since 2016.