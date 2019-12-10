Top award for Templemore student Conor Ryan

Well done to the Our Lady’s Templemore students from the class of 2019 who have received university scholarships based on their outstanding Leaving Certificate results.

Conor Ryan was awarded with an Academic High Achiever Award in November at UCD entrance Scholars Awards Ceremony.

Well done to all of our students who took part in the outdoor athletics in Thurles on November 26. Congratulations to Ella Fogarty who came third in minor individual and Eoin Boyle who came third in the 1,200m in the minor boys outdoor athletics competition.

Finally well done to Rhys Loughnane who came second in the senior boys 3km outdoor athletics competition.