Ursuline Secondary School host November prayer service

The entire Ursuline staff, student body and some of the Sisters from the community gathered in the Sr Ursula Memorial Hall on Friday, November 29 to remember deceased family members and friends.

The theme for this remembrance service was ‘Memories are perhaps the best gifts of all.’

The celebrant was school chaplain Fr Jim Purcell and as always, his words struck the right cord of both hope and solemnity. He reassured the congregation that those who have passed on have been elevated or raised up by God.

He also spoke about how difficult and hard grief is, it touches everyone but with time, the faith and support of God and those around us, grief softens and peace will come.

The beautiful singing of Cecelian choir enhanced the ceremony, along with readings, reflections and the Gospel, Do Not Let Your Hearts Be Troubled, which was sung instead of read.

In preparation for this service each student recorded the names of their dead on an image of a gift. These people were prayed for and remembered and the gift of their lives acknowledged.

Seinn

The four TY classes joined other TY groups from the diocese of Cashel and Emly, in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday, December 5 for the Seinn Concert.

The students spent quite a part of the day in rehearsal and workshops in preparation for the musical event. The girls actively participated in learning and singing liturgical music under the direction of composer Ian Callanan. The aim of Seinn is to encourage church singing among young people and to provide schools with liturgical music for use by Music and RE departments to enhance religious celebrations and gatherings. It was a lovely concert and the school and students were delighted for the opportunity to be a part of Seinn again this year. Well done in particular to the four Ursuline soloists on the night, Therese Hayes, Julie McConnell, Sarah Gorman and Kate Grogan.

LCMUN Junior

There was great interest and enthusiasm among the second years who signed up for Junior Loreto Convent Model United Nations. Twenty-four students travelled to Clonmel on Wednesday, December 4, to take part in this public speaking forum that aims to mirror the work and proceedings of the United Nations General Assembly. All students did very well and enjoyed the day with two students, Anouska Dunne and Robbyn Fitzgerald getting Best Delegate awards for representing the interests of Bahrain and Malaysia so effectively.

Camogie

The Junior Camogie team won in their semi-final decider on Friday, 29 November beating Ballincollig to reach the last four in Munster. The final score was UCT 6-8 Ballincollig 2-8. Well done to the team and coach Ms Hogan.

Hockey

The Minor A and Minor C Hockey teams were in action recently against Laurel Hill Coláiste. The Minor Cs drew 1-1 while the Minor As won 2-0 with goal scorers on the day Aoife Kavanagh and Aoihinn Kirwin.