CBS Thurles students present cheque to St Vincent de Paul

Thurles Cathedral was the venue for this year’s carol service by the students of Thurles CBS which took place on Monday, December 16.

Led by Ms Ryan-Preston, the schools musicians and singers played a variety of festive tunes, both modern and traditional. During the ceremony, school chaplain, Fr Joe Walsh spoke very eloquently about the true meaning of Christmas and encouraged the students to be thankful for all that they have.

Also at the event, the Student Council presented a cheque for €1,000 to local representatives of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Ms Mary Daly and Mr Bill Ferncombe. The money had been raised earlier in the week when the Student Council organised a non-uniform day.

Munster Junior Cup

Our U17 soccer squad got off to a flying start against Tramore last Monday, December 16, when Ciaran Woodlock, having rounded the keeper, opened the scoring after five minutes. Things got even better for the CBS soon afterwards as Urban Nolan found the net to make it 2-0.

Thurles were much the stronger side in the first half and created plenty of chances. With only minutes to go to the interval Ben Ely added a third for Thurles, poking the ball home from a corner kick. Tramore came more into the game in the second half and got a goal back with ten minutes remaining on the clock.

This could have led to a nervy ending but the CBS responded almost immediately, Liam McCormack making it 4-1 and effectively killing off the tie.

Thus, Thurles progress to the quarter-finals; their opponents are yet to be decided.

Under-15 Football

Hard luck to our U15 footballers who lost out to a strong Abbey team in the county A final on Friday, December 13. The team performed well, with Daniel Rossiter, Eugene O’Dwyer, Emmet Ralph and Frankie Butler particularly impressing. However, it was not enough and they finished as runners-up.