Ursuline host Christmas Carol service

The Ursuline held its annual Christmas Carol Service on Monday, 16 December.

The Sr Ursula Memorial Sports Hall was transformed into a festive space while the music and singing infused the audience with the Christmas spirit. There was much musical talent on display that included a Christmas medley performed by Senior Orchestra and a beautiful selection of songs performed by Chamber Choir and Cecilian Choirs.

Ròisín Duffy, Mairead O’Brien, First Year and Caoimhe Meade, Sixth Year, played a delightful selection of trad pieces. Aideen Carew and Aoife Dempsey sang a duet of the haunting hymn ‘O Holy Night’ that was one of so many highlights on a truly magical musical evening.

Christmas Mass of the Gifts

The Christmas Mass of the Gifts was held in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday, 18 December and celebrated by School Chaplain, Fr Jim Purcell.

The whole school Liturgy was a fusion of song, dance, Christmas readings and reflections.

The sixth years opened the Mass with a beautiful movement reflecting the giving spirit of Christmas and the charity work done in the School throughout the year. There was also a charming dance to Silent Night which is traditionally performed by the First Years holding candles lighting up the darkened Cathedral, symbolising the birth of the baby Jesus, the light of the world.

Cecilian Choir enhanced the ceremony with gorgeous seasonal hymns. A spellbinding version of O Holy Night was sung by Sixth Year students Laura Power and Deirdre Fogarty.

Fr Jim’s homily hit the right note when he spoke about welcoming the baby Jesus into our lives this Christmas remembering the humility, vulnerability and majesty of God who came among us as an innocent newborn.

Christmas Activities

The last day before the Christmas holidays begin is always a feast of fun and frolics that puts everyone in form for the Santa season.

Proceedings kicked off with the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas, conducted by Ms Butler and including volunteer singers from the teaching staff and student body. There was a Tick Tock dance off that ended in a three way tie.

A first year class treated us to their unique take on Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer and another group of first years who did a Christmas dance.

Talented TY pianist, Anna Grace, played an assortment of popular tunes that got the crowd singing along. The TY nativity play, complete with bucking camels, was a fairly accurate telling of the First Christmas, with just a slight bit of funny dramatic license that had the audience in stitches.

The sixth years did a selection of dances parodying some well know school characters which was one of the highlights of the morning. There were plenty of spot prize selection boxes handed out and celebrity appearances from the Rose of UCT Ciara Lloyd Delaney and the Two Johnnies or perhaps they were uncanny lookalikes singing the Johnny B and Johnny Smacks smash hit ‘Hometown Christmas’.

It was a brilliant, joyous end to the term and thanks to the fifth year school councillors who did a fantastic job organising the event.

Camogie

Well done to the Ursuline Senior and Junior Camogie teams who will both contest Munster A Finals in the new year.

On December 10 the Senior team won against Carrick-on-Suir in very wet conditions. They will play fellow Ursulines from Waterford on Saturday, 11 January.

The Junior Munster Final will be the week after against West Cork side Clonakilty.

The first few weeks of 2020 promises to be a very exciting. Best of luck to Ms Hogan and both teams in their training.