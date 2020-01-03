Top award for Scoil Mhuire Knockavilla pupil Rua Astwood

There was great excitement in Scoil Mhuire Knockavilla on December 17 when Michael Fitzgerald MCC, Chairman of Tipperary County Council, visited the school to present third class pupil, Rua Astwood, with his first prize in the Co Council Christmas Decoration competition (Cashel-Tipperary Electoral area).

Anne Marie Clifford from the Council Environment section, who was a judge for the competition, praised Rua’s winning entry – a deer-head - made from recyclable materials.

This is on display in the Co Council offices in Clonmel. The other exciting entries from Ms Healy’s class are also on display in the Co Council offices in Tipperary Town.

Following the presentation to a very proud Rua, Councillor Michael Fitzgerald visited the pupils in junior and senior infants who were putting the finishing touches to their Christmas play in the school hall.

The pupils and their teachers were very excited to meet the Chairman of Tipperary Co Council in their school.