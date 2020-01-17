SPONSORED CONTENT
Date announced for Inch National School open evening
Students from Inch NS performing in Thurles Shopping Centre before Christmas
Inch National School, Bouladuff, The Ragg, Thurles, co Tipperary, will host the school open evening on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6.30 to 7.30pm.
Parents and children are invited along to enrol for September 2020, view the school's facilities and meet the staff.
Please contact the school for a prospectus:
Tel: 0504 51553
Email: inchns@gmail.com
Web: www.inchns.ie
