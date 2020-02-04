Sweet smell of success for Ursuline entrepreneurs

Enterprising Ursuline TY students Sarah McCarthy, Gráinne Gleeson, Sarah Phelan, Ella Hayes and Catherine Fogarty are through to the Mini Company county final to be held in LIT in March.

Their company, Fresh Luxe, has produced a gear bag freshener. The target market is sporty people who want to banish bad odours and keep their gear and bag smelling fresh and nice.

Gone forever will be the smell of muck, dirt and sweat to be replaced with sweet orange, ylang ylang and cedar wood.

The team have also found that the product has a variety of other uses such as getting rid of musty smells in drawers, shoes and handbags.

It is a most ingenious and versatile product and at €4 it certainly is affordable.

Fresh Luxe is currently available to buy in Bookworm, Thurles and Frank Roche and Sons, Thurles. Best of luck to the girls in their foray into big business.