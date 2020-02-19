Ursuline fashionistas go green for Junk Kouture

The Ursuline has six entries through to this year’s Junk Kouture Regional Final which will take place in UL in early March. The high end fashion pieces, created using recycled and throwaway products are diverse, imaginative and beautifully crafted.

There were nature, sports, ocean, nocturnal and dairy themed creations showcasing the fashion flair and dexterous design talents of all the entrants.

Get’cha Head In The Game is an ode to women in Sport and took the 2020 campaign as its inspiration. The vibrant, reflective design, incorporating many sporting motifs is modeled by Niamh O’Brien.

Midnights Memories concerns itself with all matters relating to sleep. The bustier, trouser and tie-dye coat combination is actually a social commentary on the dangers and effects of sleep deprivation. Carolina Cuban is the model for this team.

Barking up the Wrong Tree is a beautiful woodland themed dress decorated with leaves, bark, twigs and moss in natural tonal shades of brown and green. Sarah Fitzgibbon’s hair has even been stunningly shaped to resemble a tree emerging from the crown of her head.

The reflective mirrors jigsawed together by Ariana Krasniqi, Anna Ryan and Rachel Quinlan create a petite ballet inspired dress resembling the work of a master glassmith.

Glace Plastique is an aqua themed ocean creation made from discarded milk cartons and other single use plastics. It is a reminder of the damage of Global Warning and its contribution to melting ice caps and rising sea levels.

Givin’ it Welly draws on Ireland’s rich agricultural heritage and uses milk filter socks, old wellies, twine, piping and meal bag string to make the elaborate beehive shaped headpiece and hooped mini skirt in beautifully contrasting gold and black. It aims to highlight the underrepresentation of women in farming.

Well done to all entries who have done trojan work since September and to their team of teachers led by Mr English.