My Student Diary: Kaci Kerwick describes life as a student in Tipperary during Covid-19

My name is Kaci Kerwick and I am a fifth year student in the Ursuline Secondary School Thurles with a love for music and performance and a longing to travel (and clearly too much time on my hands!).

Despite being seventeen, I must say the one thing keeping me sane throughout this Pandemic is Disney+. I do believe it truly is a godsend and a nice distraction from the constant Covid-19 updates.

When I thought about my time in isolation a few weeks ago, I would never have imagined myself binge-watching episodes of Hannah Montana and all three High School Musical movies at least five times each!

On a more serious note, the chances of living through a pandemic like this is quite low. From the Black Death (1350) to the Spanish Flu of 1918, pandemics are quite rare, and many never experience a pandemic so invasive as to require restrictions of everyday routine - until now. So it is completely normal to be anxious as to what the future might hold, especially for us students.

On March 12, when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the closure of all schools, universities and crêches, there were a lot of mixed feelings. I can only speak from my experience as a fifth year student, but most of us were delighted. Fifth year can be a lot to take in sometimes, with tests and homework being thrown from every angle, so the thought of a two-week break seemed too good to be true. However, I’m not sure any of us imagined it would go on for as long as it seems now.

Studying from home all day long can be really hard for most of us. Unless you are extremely disciplined - and I envy you if you are - it can be quite difficult to get into the swing of things. With teachers sending work from left, right and centre, it can be hard to keep up, so I’ve been trying to stick to my usual school timetable. I find it’s quite effective. I’m also ensuring to get in a few breaks into my study time, whether it’s just going to make a cup of tea (something I do way too often at this stage!) or going for a walk. I have recently found a love for walking, something I never thought I'd say.

However, what I find the hardest about all this is not being able to see my friends. Being isolated can be very difficult for some people and I cannot stress how important it is to check in with your friends every so often.

This is a time for strengthening friendships and being there for each other when the isolation becomes too much or when you’ve ran out of new Tik-Toks to make. So look after each other, and in the words of Troy Bolton himself, “we’re all in this together!”

Kaci Kerwick