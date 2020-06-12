A student perspective: Online learning in action at Our Lady's Templemore

As a fifth year student at Our Lady's Templemore, my schooling has taken an unconventional turn. Students are in a strange situation at the moment and it has taken some time to adjust.

Students all around the country are attending online school and I, for one, don’t think I’ll take school for granted again. Teachers are doing everything they can to help and to maintain a sense of normality, but it just isn’t the same.

When the announcement was made on March 12 to close all schools for two weeks, I was delighted. Two weeks away from school, working at my own leisure sounded like heaven. How wrong I was! It didn’t occur to me that I might have to work at home for much longer than two weeks.

I remember the school was a hive of activity on the day of the announcement, with teachers frantically going from class to class, assigning so much work, I wasn’t sure I would ever be able to get through it all.

My school and teachers jumped into action straight away to make the transition to online school as smooth as possible for us. Through this global pandemic, I have come to the realisation that the teachers actually do care about us, what a shocker! I am constantly receiving emails from them with work, and just to check on my wellbeing. They have been tirelessly arranging online classes and trying to teach as best they can online.

Now, if you had asked me about homeschooling a couple of years ago, I would've jumped at the chance, it was one of my dreams to get to do school in my pyjamas, but now I’m not so sure.

I will admit, I struggled to keep on top of the endless assignments at the beginning, but the introduction of online classes has been extremely beneficial to me. I’m lucky I have Internet access and these classes are available to me as I know others aren’t so lucky.

I must admit, I do miss the interaction with other students and teachers and the overall atmosphere of school. It can get quite lonely doing all my work in silence, without even having a friend to whisper to when the teachers are not looking.

Even though the school system has been thrown into chaos by this pandemic, I feel hopeful for the future.

Yes, our learning has been affected but I’m certain that as long as students and teachers co-operate and work together, Our Lady’s and all other schools will reopen come September