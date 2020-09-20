Top honour for former Cashel Community School pupil

Congratulations to Emma Ryan of Hughes Lot, Dualla Road, Cashel and a member of CCS Leaving Certificate Class 2019 following her magnificent honour of the announcement that she is to be a recipient of this year’s WIT Presidents Scholarship.

The WIT Presidents Scholarship programme encourages and rewards inspiring people who demonstrate a capacity to shape a better society.

WIT believes that there are many different types of people who make our world a better place. The scholarship recognises people who excel in life and contribute to society in many different ways.

Some are creative, some are innovators, others are great leaders and more make significant contributions to our community.

WIT bestows this fabulous scholarship annually onto five individuals who have demonstrated the ability to make Irish society a better place, and allow them to further their potential.