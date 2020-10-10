Pres Thurles students earn AIB entrepreneurial award for mini company

Congratulations to fifth year students Mary Ellen Moloney, Emma Church, Rosie Bell and Angela Murphy who were crowned winners of last year’s TY Mini-Company AIB Entrepreneurial Award. Their company is called Ted’s Treats and they make gluten-free dog biscuits.

The girls were presented their award by Sueanne O’Donnell. Many thanks to their mentor, Ms Flanagan, for her support and help.

After school activities

We have a range of extra-curricular activities that take place in our school from Mondays – Thursdays inclusive.

The sporting activities available to all students include: hockey, basketball, camogie, football, badminton, soccer, athletics, gym and fitness classes. Masks should be worn before and after these activities and social distancing will apply. We strongly encourage all of our students to get involved in at least one activity.

Sixth Year Geography Field Trip

Our sixth Year Geography students set off early in the morning for their field trip to Clare. The girls examined different rock types and landforms at the cliffside in Clauhan. After taking in the beautiful view, they visited Lahinch and then another cliffside beach, Liscannor bay, where they took note of the waves and wind speed. Many thanks to the Geography teachers who travelled with them.

Presentation Past Pupils & Associates Golf Day

Presentation Past Pupils & Associates will take to the Fairways of Thurles Golf Club. The date for your diary is Saturday, October 17 at 12.30pm. There will be a presentation and refreshments following the golf. An entry sheet was posted in the ladies’ locker room in Thurles Golf Club from Tuesday September 15, 2020. Please put your name and phone number on the sheet. The format of the competition will follow in due course. Would love to see you all on the day. Organising Committee 2020.