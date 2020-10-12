Presentation Thurles - Pursuing the Power of Possibility

The ethos of Presentation Thurles has always been to encourage, enlighten and empower. Many generations have passed through the portals of the school, and equipped with the knowledge and skills acquired here, have faced the challenges of life with greater courage, confidence and determination.

While we have a justified reputation for academic excellence, children of all abilities, from the very gifted to those with special needs, find their educational home here in Presentation Thurles.

In the classroom, we have embraced change in response to the new generations of “digital natives”; tech-savvy teenagers who have the world at their fingertips. A child-centred approach is at the core of everything that we do here in Presentation Thurles. Our students are encouraged to be more creative, daring, to work in teams and to have their voices heard. Independent, critical thinking and self-motivated learning is promoted. Confidence-building, wellness and enjoyment of learning are all key factors in this approach.

Excellence is not defined by or limited to academic achievement but embraces the maximisation of students’ potential. The Presentation experience is not confined by the walls of the classrooms or the lines around the courts and pitches of our vibrant sports scene.

It is the ethos, pride and spirit that are remembered and the friendships that were formed that define Presentation days.

Extra-curricular activities such as sport, music, drama, art, debating and community involvement all serve to enhance and nurture the students’ self-development. The countless trophies in our impressive display cabinet inside our foyer and all of the photo frames adorning walls around the school attest to our multiple successes on and off the sports field.

Presentation Thurles has established a sporting pedigree that is both respected and feared throughout Munster and beyond. We are at the forefront on the national stage, having won ‘Best School Musical in Ireland’ for two consecutive years. We have numerous All-Ireland debating titles in Gaeilge, German and English.

It is the fun and joy of participating that make for long-lasting memories.

Picture: Deputy Principal Trish O'Callaghan and Principal Marie Collins

Presentation Thurles is committed to providing all of our students with the best possible facilities to support learning with upgraded Science Labs, ultra-modern Home Economics Kitchens, a multi-purpose Sports Complex, an upgraded Canteen and a state-of-the-art Astroturf Multisport Pitch and Track.

We will do our very best for all of the treasured young girls who are entrusted in our care. In this school, we strive to achieve: Respect; Kindness; Friendship; Happiness; Togetherness; Positivity; Family; Hope; Forgiveness; Caring, Support and Community.

So our message is: “Dream big and work hard; there are no limits”. In Presentation Thurles learn, achieve, enjoy and succeed. Be part of our winning team and pursue every possibility!

Applications for Incoming first years 2021/2022 are now available at: https://www.presthurles.ie/page/1st-Year-Application-Form/81691/Index.html

A Virtual Tour of our school will be available on our website www.presthurles.ie and our Facebook page on October 14, 2020.

