Tipperary student honoured for water conservation poster

A Tipperary student has been honoured for her water conservation poster in the annual Green-Schools Irish Water art competition.

Aoife Lawrence from Dualla NS was a prize winner in the senior primary category for her poster highlighting the importance of clean water to our world.

Twelve students won prizes for their artwork designed for this year’s Green-Schools Irish Water Poster Competition and four groups of students were honoured for their work as Water Ambassadors in their schools and communities.

This year also saw the first group of students winning for their entry to the inaugural video category of the Poster Competition.

Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil in Glanmire, Cork and Dominican College, Galway City were named Ireland’s Water Schools of the Year (primary and secondary).

Following the awards, Colm Ward of Irish Water, said: “A key part of Irish Water’s role in safeguarding Ireland’s water supplies is helping the next generation understand the importance of conserving water. I am delighted to say that in the past year alone, as a result of this programme, Green-Schools have saved almost 600 million litres of water.

“The success of the participating schools in reducing water usage and raising awareness about water issues really highlights how important it is to learn about the value of water and water conservation from a young age. That’s why this is such an important programme and one that Irish Water is proud to sponsor.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Green-Schools moved its annual Water Awards ceremony online with a virtual ceremony shown on screens in 24 schools around the country. This ceremony celebrated the winners of the annual Water School of the Year Awards; Water poster competition and Water Ambassador Programme.

MC-ing the event from a remote studio, Green-Schools Manager Cathy Baxter said: “It was definitely not the same to be staring into a camera and set of screens for today’s event, instead of at a group of friendly faces, but we have to carry on. Over 200 members of the schools’ communities and each winners’ extended family could watch the ceremony through a live link today and we received messages of support that students and families appreciated their work being rewarded and recognised in this way. Messages like that keep us going at times like this!”