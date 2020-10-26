Ursuline student Kate Bourke awarded Dr Aisling Butler Memorial Bursary

Congratulations to Kate Bourke of the Ursuline Leaving Cert class of 2020, who is this year’s recipient of the Dr Aisling Butler Memorial Bursary.

Kate, who is studying Medicine in UCC, was presented with the Bursary by Principal Ms Mary Butler in the company of her sister Hillary and her parents Liz and Tim on Wednesday, 21 October.

Unfortunately, due to the current Covid restrictions, John and Evelyn Butler, Dr Aisling’s parents, could not present the Award to Kate in person.

Many of Kate’s teachers came outside, where the award was presented, to wish her all the best in her studies.

Kate expressed her gratitude to the school, her teachers and the entire community of UCT for their help and support and thanked the Butler family for their generosity in establishing the Bursary.

She said it was a proud day for her and her family and that she would truly be inspired and guided by Dr Aisling’s spirit in her study of medicine.

Well done Kate and best of luck to you as you begin on your chosen career path.