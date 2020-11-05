Presentation Student reaches the National SciFest final

Presentation Thurles student Edel Daly has reached the National SciFest Competition Final for her project on ‘Sports Performance Grip’.

The fifth year student has developed a sports grip that specifically moulds to the player’s hand. Her project was evaluated by the judges this week via a Zoom interview. Her project will be available for virtual public viewing from November 16 to 27.

Members of the public can register on the SciFest Eventbrite page and vote for Edel’s project.

Further details will be available closer to the date on our school website and on the schools social media platforms.

We wish Edel and her teacher, Ms Moloney, all the best!