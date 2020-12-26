Talented Presentation Thurles pupils take to the stage

Our annual Christmas Talent Concert for first years was held last Wednesday morning. The girls spent the morning showcasing their talents on stage with a beautifully diverse range of music and performances from our wonderful musicians, singers and dancers.

They finished off their fun-filled morning with a game of Bingo. Well done to all of our performers, you were terrific! It is great to see all of the upcoming talent in our school.

A big ‘Thank You’ to Ms Prendergast, Mr Conlon, Ms Wallace and Ms O. O’Brien for all of their work in organising this great event.

Christmas Classrooms

All students have been encouraged to get into the Christmas spirit here in Pres Thurles by decorating their own classrooms. Each tutor group is responsible for decorating their room any way they wish.

The competition for ‘Best Decorated Classroom’ is heating up with homemade hanging decorations, fairy lights, flashing light globes, mini Christmas trees, tinsel, window decorations to the fore, and even a classroom door disguised as a wrapped present featured in a 3rd Year room. Safe, happy and fun-filled vibes are truly in the air!

Whole School Christmas Concert is going Virtual!

A highlight of December each year is always our annual whole school Christmas Concert. This is usually held in our assembly hall for the whole school on the last day of term.

A virtual Christmas carol service took place on Tuesday last with performances from our Pres Singers choir and our school orchestra, trad and ukulele groups and various musicians, as well as beautiful readings and prayers.

This was streamed live to the classrooms via Teams. Many thanks to Fr Vincent Stapleton for leading our service and to our RE and Music departments who organised a beautiful service.