CBS Thurles impress at Student Enterprise Fair

The Student Enterprise Trade Fair in CBS Thurles was a fantastic success recently, operating under all Covid-19 regulations.

Numbers were restricted to TY students only and all school students and staff attended at designated times to control numbers. 18 businesses competed on the day.

This was the culmination of the students work over the past weeks in preparing, advertising and selling their products. Tipperary Student Enterprise officer Bronwyn April was on hand to judge and interview the boys.

After much deliberation Kevin Donovan, ably assisted by Ryan Doran Percy was announced as the winner and will go forward to the county final in the new year. Patrick Dowling was also named as the wildcard and may also qualify for the county final.

Win a new car!

CBS Thurles are raising funds to help with the development of a new Astroturf pitch at the school. We are selling 800 tickets at €100 each. First Prize is a brand new 2021 Renault Clio Expression SCE75 or €15,000 cash.

Our tickets sales are going very well so far, please continue to support us to help pay off our €200,000 project that has transformed the yard into a top of the range sporting campus.

Other prizes on offer include a weekend away in Fitzgerald’s Woodlands Hotel in Adare, 4 Green Fees for Trump International Golf Course in Doonbeg, a 55” Samsung ultra HD Smart TV, from Stakelums Home and Hardware or dinner for 4 in Mitchell House Restaurant Thurles to the value of €150. Tickets are €100 each or 3 for €250.

Tickets are available from the school website thurlescbs.ie.