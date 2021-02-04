Tipperary designers secure their spot at Junk Kouture

Students from across the country will battle it out for the top prize in this year's Junk Kouture Grand Final on RTÉ2 this Thursday, February 4 at 7pm.

Like most live events last year, Covid-19 led to the postponement of the 10th annual Junk Kouture final in 3Arena Dublin in April 2020 – but the curtain didn’t fall on Junk Kouture as the team persevered to produce an equally wonderful alternative to their yearly live show.

Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel with their entry Socketta

And now for the first time ever, the Junk Kouture Grand Final supported by the Creative Ireland Programme will be televised, beaming the incredible designs of students into the homes of the nation and showcasing these talented young people who have waited so patiently throughout the pandemic for their moment to shine.

Hosted by 2FM presenters Laura Fox and Emma Power, viewers at home can expect an extravaganza of performance, art, design, sustainability and high fashion on the night, as students pull out all the stops to impress an expert panel of judges including X-Factor judge Louis Walsh.

Ursuline Secondary School entry ‘Midnight Memories’

Entries from Tipperary who have earned their place in the grand final include Laura Hally, Cathy Hogan and Emma Ryan from the Ursuline who have created a project to raise awareness of women in agriculture.

Joining them are fellow Ursuline Thurles students Kate Fitzgibbon, Sarah Egan, Rebecca Hogan who were inspired by the natural world, in particular by trees and threats to biodiversity when creating their design “Barking up the Wrong Tree.”

Carolina Ceban, Ciara Moloney, Clodagh Fanning’s design ‘Midnight Memories’ promotes the importance of sleep for your health.

Patrician Presentation, Fethard entry Titanium

Patrick Kennedy and Michael O’Meara from Patrician Presentation, Fethard, are hoping to catch the judges eye with their design Titanium which promotes the positive side of computer gaming.

Clonmel Presentation have three design teams in the running for the ultimate grand prize.

Lauraine Canty, Sophie Pyke and Rachel Lambe created a stunning runway look to represent the LGBT community and promotes pride while fellow students Victoria Canty, Ellen O’Gorman and Saoirse Mc Carra focused their creation on showing how aluminium cans can be transformed into beauty.

Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel with their entry titled Arcoiris which is the Spanish word for rainbow

Meanwhile Gabrielle Pranskeviciute amd Yasmin Woodlock created their stunning design to promote embracing our differences.

The winner of Junk Kouture 2020 will walk away with €1,000 with a further €2,000 for the winning school. The RTÉ Audience Choice Award will allow the audience at home to have their say by voting for their favourite design on app.junkkouture.com.

The winning design will receive an RTÉ Audience Choice Award trophy and the experience of starring in their very own bespoke social media campaign on RTÉ's social channels for their design.