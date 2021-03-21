Thurles student honoured at Sustainable Engineering competition

Congratulations to Presentation Thurles student Niamh O’Sullivan on successfully achieving second place in the Sustainable Engineering Grand Final in WIT.

Niamh put a terrific proposal forward and completed an excellent 15-minute presentation via Zoom. She was very confident in her delivery and gave brilliant answers to all of the questions posed by the judges.

The Transition Year student's winning project entry was about sustainable electricity transmission and generation using battery storage. Niamh proposed a sustainable community that would help mitigate the current climate crisis.

She chose to focus on electrical energy as it is estimated that the average Irish household uses 4,200 kWh each year, most of which is from fossil fuel power generation.

Niamh researched sustainable energy generation methods including Horndale Battery and Wind farm in Australia, which uses wind and solar energy to charge a battery that supplies energy when the demand for power is higher than the supply.

It can store 194 MWh at 150 Megawatts.

Niamh concluded that this would be adequate for the demands of the Thurles community even if everyone switched to electrical heating in their homes.