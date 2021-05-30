Ursuline community say thank you to long serving staff on their retirement

The dedication and service of two long-standing members of staff of the Ursuline Secondary School, Vice Principal Ms Mary Slattery and Art teacher, Ms Anne Lawlor was acknowledged on Friday, May 21.

Both Mary and Anne are retiring at the end of the academic year 2021. Principal Ms Mary Butler praised their commitment to the Ursuline over the last three decades, their love of their subjects and the hugely positive contribution both Mary and Anne have made to the life of the School in a variety of capacities.

Vice Principal Mary Slattery spoke about how happy she has been teaching in the School and in more recent years in her work as Vice Principal.

She thanked the students of the Ursuline who have always been so enthusiastic, respectful and responsive in everything they do both inside and outside the classroom.

Anne spoke about the natural beauty of the School grounds and the joy it brought her to walk among nature, see the River Suir everyday and be able to hear birdsong as she worked. She told the students they were immensely lucky to be educated in the midst of such gorgeous scenery.

Both Mary and Anne paid tribute to the Ursuline staff for their kindness down through the years and thanked them for their friendship.

Mary Slattery and Anne Lawlor will be notable by their absence when the School returns next September. They have been hard-working, collegial members of staff, wise, fun and caring in their dealings with students and their fellow colleagues, who will miss them so much.

Best wishes to Ms Mary Slattery and Ms Anne Lawlor in their next adventure beyond the gates of UCT.