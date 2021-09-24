Ursuline Musings

Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition

Ursuline students Louise Creagh, Gráinne O’Donnell, Louise Hickey and Karen Campion were off to the National Ploughing Championship on Wednesday, 15 September to meet their prize Irish Angus calves.

This team was one of six finalists to receive this very special livestock award.The students were delighted to be selected from hundreds of competing entries and the calves are no doubt settling into their new, comfortable surroundings on the Creagh family farm. Well done to the team and their Ag Science teacher Ms Marian Ryan.



Conradh na Gaeilge Competition

Congratulations to Fifth Year student Róisìn Astwood who came third place in an Irish writing competition organised by Conradh na Gaeilge. Students were required to write a blog in Irish on their sporting hero. Ròisìn, who faced stiff competition, in being up against Gael Coláiste students from across the country, impressed the judges with her entry on Cork Camogie legend Anna Geary. She was thrilled to be placed so highly and was encouraged all the way by her Irish teacher Ms de Barra who knew there was something special about Ròisín’s piece.



VHI Mini Marathon in aid of Marie Keating Foundation

Well done to the four TY classes and their teachers who completed the VHI Mini Marathon on Friday, 17 September in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation. The students ran and walked up to the race course and completed laps of the course before returning to school for lunchtime. Not even a heavy autumnal shower could dampen their spirits. The group was delighted with their achievement and also that their efforts were all for the worthy cause of breast cancer research and care.

TY Manual Handling

Thanks to Tricia Kenny who delivered a Manual Handling workshop to TY groups last week. Tricia showed the students the correct procedures to follow when lifting boxes or other heavy items and how to assist a person in the safest way. The students are certified for two years and are now ready for their work experience component later in the year.