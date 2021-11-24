Skipathon to raise money for school defibrillator in Borrisoleigh

By Adam Donegan

On Thursday November 11, the TY and 1st-year students at St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh took part in a skipathon to raise money for the purchase of a school defibrillator.

There was great excitement in the days before the event, and students could be seen skipping outside whenever they got the opportunity.

At 9.30 on Thursday, the first years were split into teams of four, with a TY student assigned to coach each team.

The first class of first-years skipped from 9:30 to 11:30, the second group took over from 11:30 to 1:30, and the final group took the afternoon slot from 1.45 until 3.30.

At lunchtime, the teachers, including our principal Mc McCarthy, joined in and skipped from 1:30 to 1:45.

This event was a great success with €2,400 raised.

The day would not have gone so smoothly without all the great work and organization from Ms. Cahill.

*From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star