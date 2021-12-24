Presentation Junior Camogie team qualify for Munster Semi-final
Well done to our Junior Camogie team, who qualified for the Munster semi-final after a comprehensive victory over Carrick-on-Suir last week by a scoreline of 3-13 to 0-3. Well done, girls, and to their coaches, Mr Cian Treacy and Mr Barry Ryan.
Contributed to School Days at the Tipperary Star
L /R: Elaine Burke (HSE) Marie Gayson, Cashel Lions Club, Eddie Morrissey, Cashel Lions Club, Paul Coffey (HSE), Barry Power (HSE)
Unfortunately Thurles Rotary Christmas Tree fundraiser has had to be cancelled but an iDonate page has been set up
