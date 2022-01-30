Search

01 Feb 2022

Coláiste Phobal thanks local sponsors for camogie team coverage

News, sport and events from Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea

Coláiste Phobal thanks local sponsors for camogie team coverage

L/R: Ms O'Gorman, Andrea Scully, Caoimhe Flannery, Mr Flynn, Michael Loughnane, Sean Fitzpatrick (on behalf of Joe Fitzpatrick Travel) Ms Hynes

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

30 Jan 2022 11:01 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré Senior Camogie team and management would like to sincerely thank Camross Camogie Club for their recent sponsorship. It is so much appreciated, and we are very grateful for their kind generosity. 

The Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré Senior Camogie team and management would like to sincerely thank Joe Fitzpatrick of Fitzpatrick Travel Roscrea for their recent sponsorship (above). It is so much appreciated, and we are very grateful for their kind generosity. 

Ethos Leadership Team 

Ms Mullan, Ms O'Gorman, Ms Loughnane and Ms McMahon are all working on the Ethos Leadership team as part of Tipperary ETB. The logo represents the 5 core values that will be implemented in all school policies going forward. 

Provision Mapping Project 

The Provision Mapping Project, that was developed initially by Limerick and Clare ETB in conjunction with Mary Immaculate College, is now being implemented across the ETB sector nationally. Coláiste Phobal has been selected as a pilot school for this in TETB. We are delighted that our school has been chosen in the pilot initiative. 

The Provision Mapping project supports us as staff to analyse the ever changing dynamics of learners in our classrooms and overhaul our systems to firstly ensure we are equipped and supported in our teaching and secondly that we have the facilities and skills to meet the needs of our pupils. 

Schools Golf 

The second school golf competition of the year took place on Thursday, January 27, in Roscrea Golf Club. Yet again we were blessed with the weather and the course itself was in superb shape. Well done to all the students who participated and many thanks to Roscrea Golf Club for accommodating the students from Coláiste Phobal. Juvenile membership of Roscrea Golf Club for one year is €80 and is open to any student who would like to take up golf.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media