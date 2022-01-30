Coláiste Phobal thanks local sponsors for camogie team coverage

The Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré Senior Camogie team and management would like to sincerely thank Camross Camogie Club for their recent sponsorship. It is so much appreciated, and we are very grateful for their kind generosity.

The Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré Senior Camogie team and management would like to sincerely thank Joe Fitzpatrick of Fitzpatrick Travel Roscrea for their recent sponsorship (above). It is so much appreciated, and we are very grateful for their kind generosity.

Ethos Leadership Team

Ms Mullan, Ms O'Gorman, Ms Loughnane and Ms McMahon are all working on the Ethos Leadership team as part of Tipperary ETB. The logo represents the 5 core values that will be implemented in all school policies going forward.

Provision Mapping Project

The Provision Mapping Project, that was developed initially by Limerick and Clare ETB in conjunction with Mary Immaculate College, is now being implemented across the ETB sector nationally. Coláiste Phobal has been selected as a pilot school for this in TETB. We are delighted that our school has been chosen in the pilot initiative.

The Provision Mapping project supports us as staff to analyse the ever changing dynamics of learners in our classrooms and overhaul our systems to firstly ensure we are equipped and supported in our teaching and secondly that we have the facilities and skills to meet the needs of our pupils.

Schools Golf

The second school golf competition of the year took place on Thursday, January 27, in Roscrea Golf Club. Yet again we were blessed with the weather and the course itself was in superb shape. Well done to all the students who participated and many thanks to Roscrea Golf Club for accommodating the students from Coláiste Phobal. Juvenile membership of Roscrea Golf Club for one year is €80 and is open to any student who would like to take up golf.