SOCCER

If the weather doesn't spoil it - The soccer fixtures for this weekend in County Tipperary

St Michael's head to County Clare for Champions Cup tie

Waterlogged field

The TSDL will be hoping the weather improves for the weekend

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

TSDL Youths Division 2 

Bansha Town v Cullen Lattin A, 2:30pm M Jordan 

Mullinahone v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Coady   

Kilsheelan United v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer  

Cashel Town v Shanbally United, 2:30pm A Stafford  

Cullen Lattin B v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm G Ward  

 

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Munster League Champions Cup 

Newmarket Celtic v St. Michael’s, 2pm 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Two Mile Borris v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J Teehan, M Duffy, M Coady  

 

Clonmel Credit Union TSDL Division 1 

Cashel Town v Slieveardagh United, 11:30pm M Coady  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Tipperary Cup 1st Round 

Old Bridge v Suirside, 11am G Ward 

Bansha Celtic v Vee Rovers, 11am J Lyons   

Tipperary Town B v Cullen Lattin 11am P Keane   

Kilmanahan United v Clonmel Celtic B, 11am P Ivors 

Tipperary Town v Wilderness Rovers, 2pm N Coughlan  

Cahir Park v St. Michael’s B, 11am N Coughlan

Clonmel Town v Galbally United, 2pm J O’Dwyer  

St Nicholas v Peake Villa (off)

Clonmel Town B v St. Michael’s (off)

Killenaule Rovers v Rosegreen Rangers, 2pm P Keane 

Clonmel Celtic v Glengoole United, 2pm M Jordan  

Donohill and District v Mullinahone, 2pm B O’Donoghue  

Peake Villa B v Moyglass United, 11:30am M Duffy 

Burncourt Celtic v Cahir Park B, 2pm A Stafford 

Bye - Cashel Town B 

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

TSDL Youths Division 1 

Shanbally United v Clonmel Town 

Cullen Lattin v Peake Villa 

 

TSDL Youths Division 2 

Cashel Town v Cullen Lattin

Kilsheelan United v Two Mile Borris 

Bansha Town v Mullinahone 

 

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

Full league programme, see the website for details. 

Details will be on the website when cup dates are finalised.