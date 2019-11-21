SOCCER
If the weather doesn't spoil it - The soccer fixtures for this weekend in County Tipperary
St Michael's head to County Clare for Champions Cup tie
The TSDL will be hoping the weather improves for the weekend
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23
TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Town v Cullen Lattin A, 2:30pm M Jordan
Mullinahone v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Coady
Kilsheelan United v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Cashel Town v Shanbally United, 2:30pm A Stafford
Cullen Lattin B v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm G Ward
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Munster League Champions Cup
Newmarket Celtic v St. Michael’s, 2pm
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Two Mile Borris v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J Teehan, M Duffy, M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union TSDL Division 1
Cashel Town v Slieveardagh United, 11:30pm M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Old Bridge v Suirside, 11am G Ward
Bansha Celtic v Vee Rovers, 11am J Lyons
Tipperary Town B v Cullen Lattin 11am P Keane
Kilmanahan United v Clonmel Celtic B, 11am P Ivors
Tipperary Town v Wilderness Rovers, 2pm N Coughlan
Cahir Park v St. Michael’s B, 11am N Coughlan
Clonmel Town v Galbally United, 2pm J O’Dwyer
St Nicholas v Peake Villa (off)
Clonmel Town B v St. Michael’s (off)
Killenaule Rovers v Rosegreen Rangers, 2pm P Keane
Clonmel Celtic v Glengoole United, 2pm M Jordan
Donohill and District v Mullinahone, 2pm B O’Donoghue
Peake Villa B v Moyglass United, 11:30am M Duffy
Burncourt Celtic v Cahir Park B, 2pm A Stafford
Bye - Cashel Town B
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30
TSDL Youths Division 1
Shanbally United v Clonmel Town
Cullen Lattin v Peake Villa
TSDL Youths Division 2
Cashel Town v Cullen Lattin
Kilsheelan United v Two Mile Borris
Bansha Town v Mullinahone
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1
Full league programme, see the website for details.
Details will be on the website when cup dates are finalised.
