Ireland and UK backed to host Euro 2028

The Republic of Ireland along with Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England are set to host Euro 2028 after it emerged that UEFA have yet to receive a bid to rival Ireland and the UK.
As the Wednesday deadline for countries to submit a bid nears a close, it looks ever more likely that Ireland will be one of the hosts for a European Championships in six years time.
The Aviva Stadium, Croke Park and Windsor Park will be among the stadiums to hold fixtures in a 32-team tournament which will be an increase from the usual 24-team tournament, with all co-hosts having to go through European Qualifiers to make the finals.
The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts and Sport Catherine Martin and Minister of State Jack Chambers will request the Irish Government to provide a letter of support on FAI's intention of hosting the major tournament.
UEFA will formally announce the winning bidders on April 5.
