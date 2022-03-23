Irish teenager linked with transfer to Liverpool FC

Irish teenager Trent Kone-Doherty has been approached by football giants Liverpool FC. PIC: Sportsfile
Irish teenager Trent Kone-Doherty has been approached by football giants Liverpool FC as reported by the Independent.ie.
15-year-old Kone-Doherty, who is currently playing with League of Ireland Premier Division side Derry City, was involved with the Irish under-16 and under-17 set-ups last year.
The talented winger is expected to move across the water to sign a pre-contract deal for Liverpool FC with Derry earning a six-figure sum in compensation.
Kone-Doherty would join Irish players Caoimhin Kelleher and Conor Bradley at the Reds if he were to sign.
File Photo: John Darmody (right) scored twice for Suirside in their 3-1 against Dualla on Sunday last
Miley Burke with her daughter Janna Ray, and Mandy Morgan with her nephew, Max Morgan, at the St Patrick’s Day Concert and Festival Market in the grounds of Nenagh Courthouse
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.