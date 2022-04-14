FAI release rescheduled fixture list for UEFA Nations League

The FAI have released a revised fixture list for the Republic of Ireland's upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign.

The fixtures, which were previously set and dated after the Nations League draw last December, have been rescheduled in light of the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Stephen Kenny's side will begin their Group B1 schedule with an away trip to Armenia on June 4 (which was previously fixed for June 7) before they welcome Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium on June 8 (which was previously fixed for June 4).

The Boys in Green's two fixtures against Scotland are down for June 11 at the Aviva Stadium while the reverse fixture will be played in Glasgow on September 24.

In a statement, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “We held very productive and amicable talks with UEFA, FIFA and our fellow Associations this week and we are delighted to accommodate our colleagues in Ukraine with this rescheduling. The FAI and European football stand with the people of Ukraine and we look forward to welcoming them to Dublin on June 8.”

Republic of Ireland's full UEFA Nations League fixture list can be viewed below: