'I feel that those days are over' - Roy Keane on return to management
Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United star Roy Keane has confirmed that he is unlikely to go back into management in a recent LADbible interview with Jamie Carragher.
Keane, who was recently linked with a return to the Sunderland management job, said:
“Recently, I feel that them days are over for me of going back into management. I’m 50 now, I’m doing the TV, I’m obviously labelled as more of a pundit now.
“I feel like I’m getting my head around, maybe it’s more of a head job, maybe that this is more of the role for me. I can’t see a club giving me a really good opportunity to get back into it.”
The former Republic of Ireland Assistant Manager is now enjoying his role as a pundit where he appears on Sky Sports and ITV.
"I'm not fearful of going 'you might do TV for the next two or three years', I don't mind that. I count my blessings, because as you know there are a lot of ex-players looking to get back into it," he said.
"We love the game and I hope that comes across. We are working with different people, I enjoy working with different people. It's bizarre how people can get upset over a pundit's opinion, it's just our opinion."
