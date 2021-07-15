Herbal Study Academy’s courses for Tipp people on 'living a healthy life'

There has already been a phenomenal upsurge in the use of holistic treatments to deal with a whole host of common ailments - but a Galway herbalist and educator has now taken this to the next level.

Tuam-based Patrick Murphy - owner and founder of The Herbal Study Academy - believes that anyone can learn to make and use herbal remedies at home, for their own wellbeing and that of their families and clients.

The courses offered are designed by Patrick and were produced during the lockdown months and now the work is ready to be presented to the public.

The Herbal Study Academy itself was developed to use a unique blend of Western Herbal Medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine to learn how to create a range of holistic treatments for common ailments. And, as Patrick points out, all of this can be safely used alongside medical treatments, if necessary.



Patrick’s ultimate vision is to cleanse and nourish so the body can heal, using wild crafted, organic herbs. The Herbal Study Academy itself has a comprehensive mission statement.

It aims “to empower energy, wellbeing, and confidence, physically and mentally by imparting knowledge of healing, nourishing, and cleansing the body using natural, organic, earth-sourced sustainable herbs and supplements that focus on treating the root causes of ailments rather than just the symptoms”.

The Study Academy offers three courses – the Foundation Course; Herbal Home Remedies, and Colour Therapy. Material on the Foundation Course is aimed to provide the basics in herbalism, that students can recognise and devise effective herbal treatments for themselves and others and to educate themselves in how to use herbal remedies for first aid use and how to use alongside mainstream medical treatments.

Participants will also gain the knowledge of distinguishing between supplements and their properties as well as learning to make their own effective herbal treatments for a range of common ailments including common colds, IBS and various skin conditions.

Those studying Herbal Home Remedies will learn of the herbal remedies available to treat an array of situations such as insomnia, infections, rashes, coughs, digestive issues, stings/bites, bruises, and joint problems amongst many others.

Students will learn to prepare these remedies using a range of fruits, spices, oils, and herbs-all ingredients that are completely natural and have been used and relied on for centuries to promote wellbeing and vitality.

Colour Therapy has been used as part of medical practice for hundreds of years, colour therapy is an important element in the holistic approach to complementary health practice.

In this course, people will identify and understand the need for certain colour themes in their lives and how to use it for healing, good health, relaxation and protection as well as learning how to use this therapy to complement other therapies such as acupuncture, reflexology and aromatherapy. The Herbal Study Academy is delivered completely through online learning.

“No prior experience is necessary,” says Patrick. “The courses can be accessed on the website instantly and offers a payment plan to spread the cost if needed. Upon completion, students will receive accredited certificates for each course.

“The Academy offers 24 courses, herbal diploma courses, herbal short courses and video courses. We have a special limited time offer from now until July 31, if you order any of our short courses, audio courses and video courses - they are on sale at €19.99 with the exception being the herbal foundation course and family herbal course.” Patrick helps people with common ailments such as arthritis, asthma, acne, eczema, Fibromyalgia, ME, constipation, digestive problems, heartburn, acid reflux, back pain, menopause and more.

Visit herbalstudyacademy.com or contact Patrick via info@herbalstudyacademy.com or phone 093-27033.