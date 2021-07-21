Weight loss for life with Patrick Murphy! How to lose two pounds a week and keep it off

Weight Loss for Life! How to lose two pounds a week and keep it off.

One pound of fat is 3,500 calories.

This means that two pounds equals 7,000 calories.

If you want to lose two pounds in one week (7 days), you need to create a calorie deficit of 500 calories per day. You can create the calorie deficit either by consuming less calories or burn more calories through exercise.

There are many ways to choose to lose weight : fad diets, expensive weight loss programmes, dangerous supplements, etc. Why weight may come off with these methods, the weight can come back soon after stopping these questionable methods.

Successful weight loss can come about from long term changes made that can be sustained over the long term. This safe, common sense type of supported weight loss is usually associated with a slower, consistent weight loss of 1-2 pounds per week.

Over the last three years I have researched the foods that are both alkaline and acidic. I have also further graded these foods into different columns. For example, light alkaline, mild alkaline, medium alkaline and very alkaline. The same grading goes for the acidic side.

The correct way in my humble opinion to use the alkaline and acidic food chart for success is consume 80% made up of alkaline foods and 20% made up of light to medium acidic foods.

